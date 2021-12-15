Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $418.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 11,057 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 and sold 58,953 shares valued at $434,775. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.