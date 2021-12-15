Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTLO. Loop Capital started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $33.31 on Monday. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

