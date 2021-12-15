PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 124.9% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $51.68 million and approximately $337,357.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 124.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00199182 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Coin Trading

