Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $443.05 million and $21.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00311628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

