Polyient Games Governance Token Price Reaches $55.71 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $86,857.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.71 or 0.00117546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199007 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

