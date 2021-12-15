Polkamarkets Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $398,680.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00207773 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,581,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars.

