Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0078 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $221,254.69 and $1,165.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.81 or 0.07975938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.04 or 1.00411929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

