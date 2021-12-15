Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report sales of $427.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.48 million and the lowest is $422.10 million. Plantronics posted sales of $484.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 413,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

