Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

