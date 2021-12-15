Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

NYSE:PXD opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

