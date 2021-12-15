Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

