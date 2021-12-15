Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

