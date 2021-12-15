PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,726 shares of company stock valued at $197,386. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

