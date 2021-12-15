PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

