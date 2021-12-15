Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $865,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

