Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.87 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

