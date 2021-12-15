Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

EVgo stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

