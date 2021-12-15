Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.10 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $306.18 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.10.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.