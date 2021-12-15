Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 81.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.