Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.