Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

