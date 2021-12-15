Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 6,304 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
