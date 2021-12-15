PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PMCB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

