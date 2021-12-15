Phala.Network (PHA) Market Cap Hits $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00198884 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

