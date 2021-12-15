Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

