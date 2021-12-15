Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 45,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.