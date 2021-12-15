PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $182.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

