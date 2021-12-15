PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PerkinElmer worth $55,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.24 and its 200-day moving average is $172.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

