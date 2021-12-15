pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0119

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $9.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.57 or 0.07921724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.79 or 1.00023196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

