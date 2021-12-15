Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Up 2.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

About Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

