Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.10

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 99070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.
PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
