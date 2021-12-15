Pendragon (LON:PDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.90

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 582938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90 ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.74. The stock has a market cap of £319.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

