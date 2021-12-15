Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Reduced by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,737,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,644,000 after buying an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 19,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,310. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

