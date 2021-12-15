Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 251,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

