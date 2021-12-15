Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $327,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.