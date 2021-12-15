Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $312.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

