Patrick Y. Yang Sells 8,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 359,670 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Codexis by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

