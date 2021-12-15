Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 432.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

