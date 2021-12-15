Particl (PART) Price Tops $2.13 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $57,987.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00040960 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00435499 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,764,908 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

