Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

