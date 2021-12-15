Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

