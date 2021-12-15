Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $667.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $683.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.