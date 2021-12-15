Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $415,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

