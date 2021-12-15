Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $400,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

