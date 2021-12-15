Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.