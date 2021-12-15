Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 127 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $288.22 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.