Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

STNG opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

