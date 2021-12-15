Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $21,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

