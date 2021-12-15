Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $457.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.