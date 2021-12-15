Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.